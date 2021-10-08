Meghan Markle’s Diana inspired handbag sells out online after NYC visit – ‘That was quick’

Archie’s mom was carrying the Lady D-Lite Bag by Christian Dior, which happens to be the “sister bag” of the Lady Dior handbag, named after Diana. The couture brand itself applauded the Duchess on her choice tweeting: “Wearing the sister bag of the iconic #LadyDior that was named after Princess Diana, Meghan Markle is the epitome of Dior elegance, as she steps out with her #LadyDLite bag at Global Citizen Live in New York.” After doing some research, Meghan’s unofficial biographer Omid Scobie realized the said bag was already unavailable for purchase online. He tweeted: “That was quick!

“Within hours of posting, @Dior sold out worldwide.” Prince Harry’s wife also seemed to own a personalized version of the luxury handbag since the letters DSSOS seemed to be embroidered on one side. Royal enthusiast Emily Collins (@emgcollins) notably tweeted: “Not sure if this has already been mentioned, but it looks like Meghan’s Lady Dior has been personalised with DSSOS for Duchess of Sussex!” It’s not the first time Meghan’s effect turned a fashion item into a best-seller. READ MORE: Queen sports diamond rose brooch in touching gesture to Philip

“[Meghan] was a fantastic catalyst for growth.” “There is no question that it gave us a fantastic boost in terms of brand awareness and helped enhance everything we were doing,” the founder and designer of DeMellier told The Guardian after Meghan carried one of her bags. The Duchess also tends to wear brands that are invested in a cause like DeMellier which funds a set of vaccines and treatments administered through SOS Children’s Villages’ programmes in countries such as Somalia and Zambia for each bag they sell.

