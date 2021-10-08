Princess Beatrice baby: Proud grandmother Fergie shares adorable update

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, 61, has a lot to be proud of these days. The mother of Princess Beatrice, 33, and Princess Eugenie, 31, has welcomed two new arrivals to the family this year – August and Sienna.

Prince Beatrice gave birth at the Chelsea and Westminster hospital on September 18. Buckingham Palace confirmed the baby’s arrival two days later, and the royal couple announced the name they had chosen last week: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” they wrote on Twitter. Her middle name, Elizabeth, honours her great-grandmother, the Queen, who now, aged 95, has 12 great-grandchildren. The Monarch last weekend returned to Windsor Castle after a long summer break at Balmoral. This could have given her the chance to meet little Sienna. READ MORE: Princess Charlene’s ‘complicated’ situation laid bare by Prince Albert

Although the couple hasn’t shared a photograph of Sienna yet, they accompanied the news with an adorable picture of her footprints. On Instagram, Beatrice’s husband Edoardo, 38, had some special words for his newborn daughter: “Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.” He added: “Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. “These are the days I never want to forget. “This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart.”

Zara, the queen’s eldest granddaughter, and Mike Tindall welcomed their third child, Lucas, in March. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, her and Prince Harry’s second child – an arrival that, in the fashion of most of the news surrounding the couple, sparked tensions within the Firm. Harry and Meghan have not yet travelled from California to the UK for the Royal Family to meet their baby daughter. While she was named in honour of Her Majesty’s nickname, Lilibet, the Queen hasn’t been given the opportunity to meet her great-granddaughter yet.

After becoming a first-time grandmother to a baby boy, Fergie was absolutely delighted: “I’ve had sisters, I’ve got daughters with very cute Barbie dolls. “But now I’m into trains, trucks and tractors and all that stuff which I’m going to learn and I really find it fantastic that August is really a little chap!” The Duchess’s bond with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie is known to be tight. The sisters have often spoken highly about their mother, praising how good of a parent she has been. The Princesses are surely following in their mother’s footprints in the way they are now raising their own kids.

