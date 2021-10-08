Princess Charlene health fears: Mother of two undergoes latest operation in South Africa

Charlene, 43, is currently in South Africa after falling ill following an operation in May. The royal suffered with an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infections – leaving her unable to celebrate her tenth wedding anniversary with Prince Albert, 63, in July. In August, Charlene underwent a four-hour operation but was forced to return shortly afterwards at the beginning of September.

Due to her condition, Charlene also missed her children’s first day of school. Albert, 63, did travel with the pair’s two twins, Gabriella, and Jacques, both six, to see their mother in August. Earlier this week, Albert said he expects his wife to return to Monaco very soon. He also revealed Charlene is getting better ahead of her latest operation.

Speaking to RMC, Albert insisted her situation is “very complicated” despite her progress. He said: “She is better, although it has been very complicated for her because she has suffered different problems.” Charlene travelled to her native South Africa earlier in May to raise awareness for rhino poaching. In July, she explained her trip had been planned for 12 days initially but was extended due to health complications. JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: ‘They failed!’ Macron’s right-hand man erupts

“Obviously, it’s a waiting game for me.” A Palace spokesperson said this week: “On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection. “Her Highness is closely monitored by Her medical team who said that Her condition was not worrying.”

Albert claimed his wife is ready to return home after spending so many months in South Africa.

While Charlene goes under the knife for the latest time, Albert was seen at the Sportel Awards Ceremony in Monte Carlo. Additional reporting by Monika Pallenberg.

