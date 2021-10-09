Charles’ planning permission nightmare escalates as locals turn on prince’s ‘monstrosity’

The Duchy of Cornwall has been slammed over proposals to build 2,500 homes on Grade I agricultural land in the market town of Faversham in Kent. The Prince of Wales has been accused of “spearheading a monstrosity” by furious local residents in Faversham. One couple who lived in the area for 25 years said it persuaded them to leave the area.

Marion Sutton her husband Tim have claimed the proposals are causing them to leave the area after 25 years.

Speaking to the Daily Mail she said: “It is unbelievable that Prince Charles lectures on being kind to the environment and his own duchy is spearheading this monstrosity.”

The plan for the site is to deliver the “most sustainable” homes possible.

The Prince’s estate said that the homes will address a housing crisis in Faversham.

READ MORE: Starmer on spot over who will pay £6bn tax bill for labour plan