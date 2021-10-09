Shrewsbury forward Bowman in hospital with heart problem

Shrewsbury Town forward Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital after suffering heart palpitations during their League One match against Ipswich.

Bowman was substituted in the 35th minute of the 2-1 loss, assessed by medical staff, and then sent to a local medical facility for checks.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill said: “He had heart palpitations.

“The doctor said his heart was beating up at 250 beats a minute or something.

“We are just hoping that we get a bit more of an update [later on].”

The 29-year-old Bowman joined Shrewsbury from Exeter in the summer.

