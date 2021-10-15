Meghan and Harry could become ‘world’s richest personal brand’, says expert – ‘Achievable’

In a statement shared on their official Instagram page on Jan. 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that, as they transition away from their role as “senior” royals, they plan to “work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

According to Andrew Bloch, a branding expert, founder of Frank PR and spokesperson for Lord Alan Sugar, the couple is on the verge of owning “the world’s richest personal brand.”

“Since moving to California and stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan have secured a number of lucrative business deals and personal endorsements which have seen their personal wealth rocket,” the expert told The Sun.

“I would estimate their combined net worth is circa £250million.