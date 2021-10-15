Meghan Markle ‘wants’ superhero role as she plans ‘return to acting’

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, who worked as an actress prior to joining the Royal Family, is reportedly planning a return to her former career. Prior to her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry, 37, Meghan found fame as an actress in popular US legal drama Suits.

For seven years, Meghan played the role of Rachel Zane, who worked at a large legal firm in New York. Her character began as a paralegal and eventually became an attorney, and Meghan’s storyline in the show ended with her character marrying Mike Ross, played by Patrick J Adams. Meghan stepped away from acting duties when she took on responsibilities as a Royal Family member. She instead supported the royals’ charitable initiatives and participated in a number of royal appearances and trips.

However, following her and her husband Harry’s step away from the monarchy last year, royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed Meghan may return to her acting life once again. In early 2020, a source told Mail On Sunday that her agent, Nick Collins, was actively looking for a superhero role for the Duchess. At the time, the source claimed: “He has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film. “He’s actively seeking such a movie for her. He’s saying she is available and open to the best offers. LIVE UPDATES: Royal Family LIVE: Oh dear! Meghan and Harry shoot themselves in foot

Harry and Meghan have also been linked to a number of projects since they moved to the US, where they reside in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet. After abdicating from royal duties, the couple set up their charitable Archewell foundation, Following its conception, the Sussexes have signed lucrative deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify. For their Netflix deal, the couple plan “to develop scripted and unscripted series, film, documentaries, and children’s programming for the streaming service”.

