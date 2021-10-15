Norwich vs Brighton preview: Cantwell, Lamptey fit

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Norwich expect to have defensive midfielder Mathias Normann available for the Premier League match against Brighton at Carrow Road.

Normann did not join up with Norway during the international break to continue treatment for a minor abdominal issue, while Kosovo forward Milot Rashica (knee) should also feature.

Midfielder Todd Cantwell (Achilles) is available again along with Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta after recovering from a pre-season coronavirus infection, while full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) continues his own rehabilitation and defender Christoph Zimmermann may need ankle surgery.

Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey is raring to go after recovering from a hamstring issue that ended his 2020-21 Premier League season early, manager Graham Potter said on Thursday.

The lightning-quick Lamptey, 21, was enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Brighton before picking up the injury during a league match against Fulham on Dec. 16.

He played 45 minutes in Brighton’s 2-0 League Cup win over Swansea City last month and Potter said that he was happy with the progress of the England U21 international ahead of a potential return to league action.

Danny Welbeck has had surgery on his hamstring that will keep him out for a while. Steven Alzate (ankle) is also sidelined long-term.

Yves Bissouma (knee), Adam Webster (hamstring) and Enock Mwepu (groin) have all returned to normal training.

How to follow

Follow Norwich vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog.

Last time out…

Jones Knows’ prediction

Norwich haven’t scored in the last 235 minutes of Premier League football since Teemu Pukki’s goal vs Watford on September 18. I can see that being extended by a further 90 minutes this weekend.

Graham Potter receives plenty of admiration for the way his Brighton team play with such style on the ball but it’s their work without it that is seriously impressive. As a defensive unit, Brighton are one of the best in the Premier League and it’s hard to see how a confidence-drained attack like Norwich will find a way through.

This calendar year, only Manchester City and Chelsea have a better defensive process than Potter’s boys. That’s based on expected goals against (25.7) and actual goals conceded (26) – it’s a phenomenal achievement and has allowed Brighton to pick up points this season in games where their attacking process has failed. Norwich are bound to allow their visitors space to create chances and with the door shut at the other, I like the look of Brighton to win without conceding at 5/2.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-2

BETTING ANGLE: Brighton to win to nil (5/2 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Norwich lost both Premier League meetings with Brighton when they last met in 2019-20, having lost just two of their previous 13 league meetings with the Seagulls (W9 D2).

Brighton won 1-0 at Carrow Road in their last away game against Norwich – they’ve not won back-to-back league visits to the Canaries since October 1926, when the sides competed in the Third Division South.

Norwich’s goalless draw against Burnley last time out ended a 16-game losing streak in the Premier League for the Canaries. They’ve not kept back-to-back clean sheets in the competition since March 2016.

Norwich have failed to score more than once in any of their last 25 Premier League matches, netting just seven goals in total in this run. No side has ever had a longer such run in the competition’s history (Sunderland also 25 games between December 2002 and September 2005).

After drawing 3-3 against Wolves in their first Premier League game of 2021, Brighton haven’t conceded more than twice in any of their last 28 league games. Indeed, of ever-present teams in the top-flight, only Chelsea (21) and Manchester City (23) have conceded fewer goals than Brighton (26) this calendar year.

Norwich have the fewest goals (2), fewest different goalscorers (1), lowest shot conversion rate (2.8 per cent) and fewest shots on target (17) in the Premier League this season. At the other end, they’ve conceded the joint-most goals (16) and have the second highest xG against figure (13.5) in the competition this term.

Norwich are the only side yet to take the lead in a Premier League match this season. Indeed, the Canaries haven’t led in any of their last 11 games in the competition, with only Manchester City ever having a longer such run (15 between April and October 1995).

Norwich defender Ben Gibson has never ended on the winning side in a Premier League match against any of the current 20 teams in the division (P32 D10 L22), with his victories coming against Sunderland (x2), Hull City, Swansea City and Bournemouth. He has played more games against the current teams without winning than any other current top-flight player.

Leandro Trossard has been involved in all three of Brighton’s Premier League goals against Norwich, with the Belgian scoring two and assisting the other of their three goals against them in 2019-20.

Brighton’s Danny Welbeck has only scored more Premier League goals against Aston Villa (5) than he has against Norwich (4), with all four of his strikes against the Canaries coming at a different ground (Old Trafford, Carrow Road, Emirates Stadium and Vicarage Road).

