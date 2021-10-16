Beaming Queen in royal blue ditches her walking stick for Champions Day at Ascot

The Monarch attended the prestigious racecourse in Berkshire for the QIPCO British Champions Day. The Queen appeared to have ditched a walking stick she used when attending a service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, alongside Princess Anne.

Her Majesty also wore a pair of black gloves and mid-height heels ahead of the Champions Day, considered one of the “most prestigious events in the British sporting calendar”. It comes after The Queen, 95, made a rare public intervention on the climate change crisis during a visit to the Welsh Parliament. She told Presiding Officer Elin Jones that she was ”’irritated” by people who “talk but don’t do” when tackling the climate change crisis. The Queen’s remarks emerged in clips of a conversation filmed on a smartphone during a reception following the opening of the Welsh Senedd on Thursday.

It is rare for the Queen’s thoughts on a political topic to be made public and her comment was made during an unguarded moment. Royal biographer Penny Junor said the Queen’s view was not “controversial” and echoes the frustration of the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge. Ms Junor added of the Queen’s comments: “I think what she’s said is really not controversial at all, it’s what most people are thinking. “Charles has been banging his head against a brick wall on this for years, William is out there banging his head and I think it’s absolutely fair enough that she should say what she feels.” READ MORE: Sturgeon ‘angering’ own SNP members on independence

“After nearly 70 years on the throne she’s not going to suddenly break a tradition of a lifetime, which is to always be above politics. “It’s a fair point to say she likes people to get on with things, something I think would have been much supported by Prince Philip as well.” However, in the lead up to the COP26 climate change conference, the anti-monarchy group Republic has said the royals do not deserve any praise for supporting the environment. Graham Smith, chief executive officer of Republic which campaigns for an elected head of state, criticised the monarchy’s stance on environmental issues. He said: “The royals need to be challenged on their ‘do as we say’ attitude. They cannot seriously lecture the rest of us on the need to change how we live when they expect to travel by helicopter, private jet and royal train. “The hypocrisy is staggering, and allowing people like Charles and William to portray themselves as environmentalists will only harm the cause of tackling climate change.”

