Five arrests after trouble at Bolton vs Wigan

Five arrests have been made after Saturday’s League One clash between local rivals Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

Wigan maintained their positive start to the League One season with a wide-margin victory, but the home club issued a statement on Saturday evening after a series of incidents in a bumper crowd of nearly 21,000.

Both clubs issued statements promising to deal with any troublemakers and Greater Manchester Police confirmed later on Saturday that arrests had been made for public disorder offences and assault of a police officer.

Chief Superintendent Colette Rose, said:” I am saddened that a group of individuals took it upon themselves to ruin the game today for the rest of the fans.

“The game had to be paused several times due to objects being thrown on to the pitch and one of our officers was assaulted, as well as rival supporters causing disorder following the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton and Wigan



“This is quite frankly disgusting behaviour and will not be tolerated in any shape or form.

“We will continue to work closely with the football clubs to carry out a full investigation into the criminal activity that occurred today and bring those involved to justice.

“Our officers were present in the stadium at the time the offences happened and swiftly removed those responsible.”

