Hearts stun Rangers with late leveller

Hearts defender Craig Halkett scored a last-minute equaliser against Rangers to share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Ibrox on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard’s side were in complete control for the majority of the game and former Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram finally broke the deadlock just before half-time with a delightful effort from range.

Rangers proceeded to fire 27 shots at Craig Gordon’s goal, with Alfredo Morelos culpable of spurning three good opportunities.

The Gers paid the price for failing to make their dominance count in the dying seconds, when centre-back Halkett rose highest from a corner to nod the ball into an empty net.

More to follow…

What’s next?

Rangers host Brondby next Thursday in the Europa League before travelling to St. Mirren three days later.

Hearts face Dundee on home soil next weekend before visiting St Johnstone for a midweek clash.

