Prince William ‘can’t possibly comment’ on question which has implications for Charlotte

On Sunday 17 October at the Alexandra Palace, the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will see Prince William and his judges give a £1 million prize to a winner in each of the five categories created for the occasion (the restoration and protection of nature, air cleanliness, ocean revival, waste-free living and climate action). To promote the event, Prince William used Instagram to reach the Cambridges’ online community and answer unfiltered questions from the general public.

On top of showing off his Spanish skills and a view of his private office, the monarch received a special question on a particular animal which forced him to hold his tongue. In fact, the father of three chose to refrain from commenting as he was scared his daughter might disagree. When asked if unicorns were real, he broke out into a huge grin and referenced Prince Charlotte. “Well, I think if you talk to my daughter, she’d say they were real,” he joked.

“Obviously, it’s a trade secret, so I can’t possibly comment.” The Prince’s use of Instagram is part of his new strategy to revitalize the monarchy according to royal author Duncan Larcombe. In an interview with Closer magazine, he says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “letting their actions do the talking.” He believes their message is simple: “We’re going to keep going, we’re still here, we’re not backing down, we’re carrying on.” READ MORE: Prince Charles at risk of ‘being eclipsed’ by William and Kate

“So in their charity work, they’re focusing on things like mental health, wildlife conservation, and even things like cyber-bullying which is a real modern-day issue.” According to the latest YouGov poll, Prince William and Kate Middleton are respectively the third and fourth favourite royal in the UK across all adults. However, across Millennials, William jumps to second place while Kate falls to fifth right after Meghan Markle in fourth place.

