Harry and Meghan at risk of seeing value of ‘Brand Sussex’ unravel in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at risk “diluting their brand,” according to royal experts. This comes after the couple joined Ethic, an ethical investment firm that manages more than $ 1.3bn (£946m). Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could “deplete their value” by “spreading themselves around so much”.

The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden said: “They do seem to be successful. “The last job Harry got was at BetterUp, a start-up advising businesses on mental health and wellness. “And this week they announced they had a huge new investment in the company. “So they seem good at attracting attention to these companies.” JUST IN: Meghan and Harry attacked for ‘eco-warrior’ failures with private jets

Host Jo Elvin asked: “But the more they spread it around, doesn’t that deplete their value for these companies?” The Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine compared the Duke and Duchess to “celebrities staring in perfume campaigns”. She added: “They are just faces of these brands.” Mr Eden continued: “Presumably they are going to have to limit themselves to a certain number.

Explaining the move, Meghan told the New York Times this week: “From the world, I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right? “You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy. “My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” The New York Times report suggested the couple could “attract more attention to sustainable investing”. Harry said: “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from.”

