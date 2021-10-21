Sophie Wessex and Edward may be first to visit Queen as she recuperates at Windsor

The Earl and Countess of Wessex live at Bagshot Park in Surrey, which is just 11 miles away from Windsor Castle. Sophie has previously spoken of being “fortunate” to live so close to the monarch.

The Queen, 95, is currently resting at her Berkshire residence after cancelling a trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Wednesday: “The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days. “Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. “The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland and looks forward to visiting in the future.”

The Queen’s decision is understood not to be related to coronavirus. Sophie and Edward are likely to visit Her Majesty at some point. The Wessexes were seen visiting the Queen at Windsor following the death of Prince Philip in April. Sophie is understood to have a close bond with the monarch. READ MORE: Charles and William want to ‘prove themselves’ as they step up

She is still expected at this stage to host a reception in Scotland on November 1 for the Cop26 climate change conference. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said the Queen’s autumn schedule had been more crammed than expected. He added that last-minute cancellations were inevitable in the future. Mr Little said: “Every now and again there will be this reminder that she is 95 and she can’t do what was expected of her 10, 20 years ago.”

Earlier this week it was revealed that the Queen had turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy. The monarch politely refused the awards because she believes “you are only as old as you feel”. In a letter published in the November issue of The Oldie magazine, her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker, wrote: “Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept, and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient.”

