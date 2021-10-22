Queen heartbreak: Barbados elects first-ever president as monarch replaced

On October 21, Barbados elected its first-ever president as it takes the first steps to become a republic. Dame Sandra Mason will be sworn in on 30 November – the country’s 55th anniversary of independence from Britain.

While the country with a population of less than 300,000 gained its independence from Britain in 1966, the Queen, 95, remained its constitutional monarch. In 2020, the Caribbean country announced its intention to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become a republic. As a result, Ms Mason was elected on Wednesday by a two-thirds vote of a joint session of the Caribbean country’s House of Assembly and Senate. The 72-year-old former jurist has been governor-general of the island since 2018.

She was also the first woman to serve on the Barbados Court of Appeals. The election has been referred to as a “seminal moment” for the country by prime minister Mia Mottley. Following the election on Wednesday, she said: “We have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian, does not pretend to be anything else [and] reflects the values of who we are.” Ms Mottley was also quick to reassure that the move is not means of condemning its British past. READ MORE: Queen ‘back at her desk’ hours after leaving hospital

