Princess Beatrice’s husband opens up on parenting method to raise daughter Sienna

Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed daughter Sienna last month. Mr Mapelli Mozzi, who also has son Wolfie from a past relationship, says there is “nothing more important” than raising children.

The Italian property developer previously revealed he uses the method set out in the book How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki. Speaking in 2020, Mr Mapelli Mozzi told the Financial Times: “The best book I’ve read in the past year is How to Raise Successful People by Esther Wojcicki. “She has three accomplished daughters: one is the CEO of YouTube, the other is the co-founder and CEO of 23andMe, and the third is a top anthropologist and epidemiologist. “There is nothing more important than raising and educating our kids and doing it well and she achieved this using the word TRICK: T for trust, R for respect, I for independence, C for collaboration and K for kindness.

“It’s great advice offered in an unpatronising way.” Beatrice gave birth to her and Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s little girl on September 18 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. And at the beginning of this month, Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi announced they were naming their daughter Sienna Elizabeth. Mr Mapelli Mozzi gushed on Instagram: “Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us. READ MORE: Queen ‘delighted’ with new William and Kate pictures

“A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.” Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi married in July 2020 in a lockdown wedding after their planned ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. Their families have known one another for years and the pair began dating in autumn 2018 after meeting again at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding.

They went on to announce their engagement in September 2019 following a whirlwind romance, with Mr Mapelli Mozzi proposing during a trip to Italy. Beatrice’s younger sister Eugenie gave birth to her first child, August, earlier this year. The siblings will be delighted to have their children so close together in age and to share the experience of being first-time mothers.

