DUNE IMAX REVIEW: Dune finally soars into view, as huge and ponderous as one of its gigantic spaceships. The Hans Zimmer score is as operatically overblown as the storylines and the stellar cast shine brighter than the Milky Way. They probably don’t have marmite in this exquisitely stylised far future but this film will undoubtedly divide audiences. I say, spread it thick and bring on Part Two.

Read more here Daily Express :: Films Feed