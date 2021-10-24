Holyfield’s son delivers massive stoppage

Evan Holyfield clattered Charles Stanford to the canvas in the second round of their fight to score a knockout in front of his legendary father on Saturday night.
Evander Holyfield, one of just three men to become world champion at cruiserweight and heavyweight and the long-time rival of Mike Tyson, watched from ringside as his son impressed again.
Evan, 24, stung Stanford with a left hook then heavily dropped him with a right hand shortly into the second round in his home city of Atlanta.
He is unbeaten in eight fights, with six knockouts, in the super-welterweight division.
He celebrated with his father who, aged 58, was back in the ring earlier this year but was beaten inside a round by former UFC great Vitor Belfort.
Xander Zayas also recorded victory with a fourth-round stoppage against Dan Karpency.
Zayas, a 19-year-old Puerto Rican talent, delivered enough hurtful blows to convince his opponent to be withdrawn by his corner.
Sky Sports Boxing schedule
October 31 – Top Rank in New York
Jose Zepeda vs Josue Vargas
November 6 – Top Rank in Las Vegas
Mikaela Mayer vs Maiva Hamadouche – IBF and WBO super-featherweight titles
November 6 – BOXXER in Liverpool
Super-lightweight tournament
November 20 – BOXXER in London
Richard Riakporhe vs Olanrewaju Durodola
Caroline Dubois professional debut
November 20 – Top Rank in Las Vegas
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter – WBO welterweight title
December 11 – BOXXER in Birmingham
Savannah Marshall
Claressa Shields
December 11 – Top Rank in Las Vegas
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey
December 17 – Top Rank in Montreal
Artur Beterbiev vs Marcus Browne – IBF and WBC light-heavyweight titles
February 26 – Top Rank in Glasgow
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall – undisputed super-lightweight title
Read more here SkySports | News