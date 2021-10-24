Kate and William much better role models than Meghan and Harry – poll

The Royal Family should also be free to comment on global issues such as climate change, say the majority of people.

The findings show strong support for the Royal Family against constant criticism it faces for commenting on climate change.

The exclusive poll revealed a whopping 42 percent of people said they approve or strongly approve of the royals making comments on social and political matters.

Fewer than one in five still insist on them remaining neutral, with just 19 percent saying they disapprove or strongly disapprove of their views on social and political issues being expressed.

And when asked which couple they view as better role models, a commanding 57 percent chose the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with a mere nine per cent backing the Sussexes.

Our poll comes as the Queen is scheduled to join world leaders at the potentially pivotal COP26 United Nations climate summit which opens in Glasgow next Sunday. It also follows the 95-year-old monarch’s remarks earlier this month about her irritation with those who “talk” but “don’t do”.