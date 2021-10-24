New York Weather: CBS2’s 10/24 Sunday Morning Forecast

cbsoptanon.onScriptsReady(function(cmp){cmp.ot.targetingAllowed(function(a){if(a) AnvatoPlayer(“p0”).init({“mcp”:”cbs”,”width”:”100%”,”height”:”100%”,”video”:”6134281″,”autoplay”:false,”titleVisible”:false,”accessKey”:”5VD6Eyd6djewbCmNwBFnsJj17YAvGRwl”,”accessControl”:{“preview”:false},”pInstance”:”p0″,”plugins”:{“heartbeat”:{“account”:”cbslocal-global-unified”,”publisherId”:”cbslocal”,”jobId”:”sc_va”,”marketingCloudId”:”823BA0335567497F7F000101@AdobeOrg”,”trackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.hb.omtrdc.net”,”customTrackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.d1.sc.omtrdc.net”,”chapterTracking”:false,”version”:”1.5″,”customMetadata”:{“video”:{“cbs_market”:”newyork.cbslocal.com”,”cbs_platform”:”desktop”}}},”comscore”:{“clientId”:”3000023″,”c3″:”newyork.cbslocal.com”},”dfp”:{“clientSide”:{“adTagUrl”:”http:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?sz=2×2&iu=\/4128\/CBS.NY&ciu_szs&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=xml_vast2&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=[description_url]&correlator=[timestamp]”,”keyValues”:{“categories”:”[[CATEGORIES]]”,”program”:”[[PROGRAM_NAME]]”,”siteSection”:”video-default”}}},”moat”:{“clientSide”:{“partnerCode”:”cbslocalanvatovideo181732609431″}}},”token”:”default”,”expectPreroll”:true,”expectPrerollTimeout”:5});});});

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! Skies cleared out overnight and we’re waking up to a true fall chill out there! Temps range from the upper 40s in the city to the mid 30s in some of the outlying suburbs. Grab those coats if you’re headed out.

Expect a decent fall day to wrap up the weekend with more sunshine than yesterday. After a mostly sunny morning, clouds will gradually filter in through the afternoon and evening. It stays dry for any outdoor activities, though. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A warm front associated with our next system moves through tonight, bringing a round of rain for the city and especially points north. By sunrise Monday, much of the wet weather will have pushed out of our area. We’ll be in the “warm sector” to start the work week. That means a mix of sun and clouds with a brief surge of warmth! Temps will climb into the 70s for many, especially to the south and west.

It’s short lived however, as the low and associated cold front approach and move through Monday night into Tuesday. We’re looking at a pretty good soaking with temps back down into the upper 50s. Showers likely linger into Wednesday with another system possible late in the week.

Enjoy today before an unsettled stretch takes hold. Have a good one!

