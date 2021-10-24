Prince George ‘confused’ by people littering in the streets

The Cambridges have jetted off on a half-term break. They were spotted unloading luggage at Heathrow Airport earlier this week, before heading into the exclusive Windsor Suite, reserved for the Royal Family and extremely high-profile celebrities. It is not yet known where the family were flying to.

George and Princess Charlotte have just finished their first term at Thomas’s Battersea, while younger brother Prince Louis attends the Willcocks Nursery School, just around the corner from the family home of Kensington Palace. The private school caters for children up to the age of 13 — and George could head on to Eton College from there. He would be following in his father and uncle Prince Harry’s footsteps, and the school would be just a short walk away if the Cambridges’ reported move to Windsor goes ahead. Royal expert Daniela Elser, writing in news.com.au two years ago, said there is “no question” about George’s future. READ MORE: Royal holiday! George, Charlotte and Louis spotted at Heathrow airport

Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited’: ‘Devastating realisation’

Prince George with his family at the panto last Christmas.

She said: “From birth, he has been doomed to have very, very little control over how his life will play out.” William said in 2019 that his eldest son did not know he would be King in the future. Ms Elser wrote: “The fact that this little boy is now, or will be soon, burdened with the knowledge that his future is inherently limited and bound by responsibility makes me tremendously sad.” George, Ms Elser claimed, will have to “obediently” follow the path of his father and grandfather before him — university, a spell in the military and then “decades of dutifully biding his time to assume a job he might not want and no one ever consulted him about”.

George’s future is out of his control, according to a royal expert.

George stole the show at Wembley this summer as he watched England beat Germany in the Euro 2020 round of 16 alongside his parents. He delighted football fans across the nation in the final too, as he jubilantly cheered the Three Lions taking an early lead against Italy. Twitter user @Alexa_MRo wrote: “Aww, Prince George is living his best life.” George will one day become Commander of the Armed Force, head of the Church of England and the titular head of Government of 53 countries, totalling 2.4 billion people. DON’T MISS:

William didn’t want the royal path he was put on, a royal author claimed.

The personal consequences of such responsibility, and of his destiny to be King, will be “immense”. Ms Elser said: “His every relationship will become tabloid fodder and finding a true partner happy to live with such scrutiny (and to spend so much time curtsying and unveiling plaques) will be a challenge.” William struggled with such a realisation, and is believed to have never truly wanted the path he has been given. Andrew Morton, in ‘William and Catherine: Their Lives, Their Wedding’, recalled a young William saying he would like to be a policeman when he grew up, and younger brother Harry responded “you can’t, you have to be king”.

George has been touted to head off to Eton in the coming years.

Ms Elser claimed this might be the “most devastating realisation of all”. “For all of his privilege and power, so much of his life will be ornamental and his ability to tangibly impact the world around him will be negligible. “No matter the pomp, there is a profoundly futile quality to the monarchy.” She added: “No child ever dreams about getting to open parliament or having to spend their days meeting Lord-Lieutenants from Yorkshire (awkwardly sweating in newly purchased suits) or having to make polite conversation with trade envoys from Kiribati.”

Despite Prince George’s apparently “limited” destiny, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said William and Kate have been “perfect” parents so far. He told Express.co.uk: “William and Catherine have been perfect parents because they’ve given their children as much privacy as possible, as much security as they need. “But also, and this is a sort of unwritten agreement, that there are photographs taken periodically by Catherine. “There are videos that are very charming. They’re children. “They need privacy, they need security and they need the affection of their parents, which William and Catherine are obviously giving them, without public scrutiny.”

