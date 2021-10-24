Prince William name-checks Harry in rare show of unity in Diana statue speech

Last week Prince Harry, 37, missed a Kensington Palace reception to thank donors who gave towards a statue of his late mother Princess Diana. While the Duke of Sussex made it back to the UK for the statue unveiling in July, he stayed put in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children for the most recent event.

But despite Harry’s absence from the reception, Prince William took the reins and spoke on behalf of himself and his brother. Speaking about the speech from Prince William, a source told the Sun: “It was very intimate and sweet. “There was a real family feel as many of Diana’s 17 godchildren were also there. “William made a brilliant speech saying thank you from him and Harry and how happy they both were with the statue.

“He mentioned Harry by name. “The brothers are barely on speaking terms but it’s clear the Princess Di statue has done some good.” The unveiling of the statue had taken place on what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th anniversary. The statue was unveiled in the Palace’s Sunken Garden, with both Prince Harry and Prince William in attendance. READ MORE: Kate brings nanny on holiday with George, Charlotte, Louis

But last week, the reception took place in the Sunken Garden of the Palace – allowing Prince William the chance to thank the friends and donors who were important in the building of the statue. Prince William – along with Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George – are all on holiday during the kids’ half term break during October. The royals had been spotted outside the Windsor Suite at Heathrow airport on Thursday afternoon.

As well as the family, their nanny – Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo – was spotted with them as they were at the airport. Both Prince George and Prince Charlotte are pupils at Thomas’s Battersea and are currently on half-term holiday. Their half-term holiday is from October 21 to October 29.

