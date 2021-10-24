Technology

Sky Glass: price, pre-order delays, and everything you REALLY need to know before you buy

SKY has started to take orders for its radical new service, Sky Glass. This custom-designed QLED TV includes everything you need to stream Sky’s exclusive channels and shows, as well as hands-free voice controls to switch channels without a remote and the ability to stream Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video shows alongside your recordings. There’s also a Dolby Atmos sound system built-in for good measure. But you’ll want to make sure you know everything there is to know about Sky Glass before you hit that ‘Order’ button…

