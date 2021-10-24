Sorokin Stops 26 Shots In Islanders’ Win Over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots and the New York Islanders kept the Arizona Coyotes winless with a 3-0 victory Saturday night.

New York got off to slow starts in the first two periods, but Sorokin made some tough saves for his fourth career shutout. Cal Clutterbuck and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Islanders, who have five points in three games after two opening losses.

The Coyotes limited shots and controlled the puck for long periods of the opening two periods, yet trailed 2-0 heading into the third. Karel Vejmelka had 21 saves for Arizona, which has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season.

The Islanders arrived in the desert for game five of their season-opening 13-game road trip while construction of their new arena is being completed.

New York missed an opportunity for a second straight win on Thursday, failing to convert when a Columbus player lost his stick before giving up the overtime winner to Patrik Laine.

The Islanders are still ahead of the Coyotes’ pace. Arizona has struggled mightily defensively with a rebuilt roster, allowing at least five goals three times while being outscored 22-8 through the first four games.

The Coyotes dominated early, holding New York with a shot on goal the opening 8 1/2 minutes. Sorokin made some tough saves in his fifth straight start — the best on Liam O’Brien from just outside the crease — and Clutterbuck scored late in the first period by keeping it on a 2-on-1 and beating Vejmelka to the glove side.

The second period had a similar feel.

The Coyotes limited New York’s shots early, Sorokin made some tough saves and the Islanders scored late. Nelson got it on a power play when a shot by Josh Bailey from between the circles caromed off him past Vejmelka.

Beauvillier made it 3-0 midway through the third period, using a deke to get Vejmelka out of position on a mini breakaway.

UP NEXT

New York: Continues its season-opening 13-game road trip at Vegas on Monday.

Arizona: Plays at Florida on Monday.

