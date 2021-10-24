‘Temporarily stepping back’ Queen forced to miss church service following health scare

Her Majesty, 95, missed the service after following doctors’ advice, the Sun has revealed. Queen Elizabeth, who was admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital, was advised: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

The Queen, who took an oath to “maintain and preserve inviolably the settlement of the Church of England” during her coronation in 1953, was due to attend the service at All Saints Chapel in Windsor.

Royal author Angela Levin told the Sun: “I am delighted she did not go to church because she is perhaps ­listening and agreeing to temporarily step back.

“Going to church on a Sunday sounds just a small event but it is a very big thing for the Queen and for any woman of her age.

“She is very religious and it is very important personally for her to go to church every Sunday.”

