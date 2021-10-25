Kason Parker Arrested In Deadly Stabbing Of 27-Year-Old Meghan Kiefer On Front Lawn Of Coram Home

cbsoptanon.onScriptsReady(function(cmp){cmp.ot.targetingAllowed(function(a){if(a) AnvatoPlayer(“p1”).init({“mcp”:”cbs”,”width”:”100%”,”height”:”100%”,”video”:”6136457″,”autoplay”:false,”titleVisible”:false,”accessKey”:”5VD6Eyd6djewbCmNwBFnsJj17YAvGRwl”,”accessControl”:{“preview”:false},”pInstance”:”p1″,”plugins”:{“heartbeat”:{“account”:”cbslocal-global-unified”,”publisherId”:”cbslocal”,”jobId”:”sc_va”,”marketingCloudId”:”823BA0335567497F7F000101@AdobeOrg”,”trackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.hb.omtrdc.net”,”customTrackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.d1.sc.omtrdc.net”,”chapterTracking”:false,”version”:”1.5″,”customMetadata”:{“video”:{“cbs_market”:”newyork.cbslocal.com”,”cbs_platform”:”desktop”}}},”comscore”:{“clientId”:”3000023″,”c3″:”newyork.cbslocal.com”},”dfp”:{“clientSide”:{“adTagUrl”:”http:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?sz=2×2&iu=\/4128\/CBS.NY&ciu_szs&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=xml_vast2&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=[description_url]&correlator=[timestamp]”,”keyValues”:{“categories”:”[[CATEGORIES]]”,”program”:”[[PROGRAM_NAME]]”,”siteSection”:”video-default”}}},”moat”:{“clientSide”:{“partnerCode”:”cbslocalanvatovideo181732609431″}}},”token”:”default”,”expectPreroll”:true,”expectPrerollTimeout”:5});});});

CORAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police made an arrest Monday in a fatal stabbing on Long Island.

An ex-boyfriend from Albany is accused of killing a Coram woman in her front yard, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Family members of Meghan Kiefer were in tears in court as details emerged of her killing. The 27-year-old was stabbed, prosecutors say, by her ex-boyfriend, Kason Parker, who was staying at the house.

They said she returned to the house on Saturday afternoon with a friend to retrieve her credit card from Parker. With the friend’s twin babies in the back seat, the friend witnessed the couple arguing.

According to prosecutors, he “pulled her out of the car.” The witness thought he was “punching her,” but then saw a “knife in his hand,” and Kiefer, “motionless … stabbed 40 times.”

This is a tragic incident and this defendant murdered this woman and then fled the scene and tried to evade law enforcement,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Police tracked 33-year-old Parker to a Port Authority bus en route to North Carolina. He allegedly gave police a fake name.

“He tried to evade law enforcement and we will get justice on behalf of this victim,” Sini said.

Parker has a long list of multiple prior convictions, including strangulation. He entered a not guilty plea and his attorney offered “No comment” as they left the courtroom.

At the Holbrook bar where Kiefer worked, heartbroken employees asked for privacy. In a post, they called her a “loving, caring, valuable person to our team.”

In court, Parker had a large bandage around his hand. Prosecutors say he went to a local hospital, but claimed he accidentally cut himself. Prosecutors call it an extremely strong case. A judge ordered Parker held without bail.

