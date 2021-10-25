NYPD: Knife Fight Spills Into Midtown Pizzeria, 2 Taken Into Custody

cbsoptanon.onScriptsReady(function(cmp){cmp.ot.targetingAllowed(function(a){if(a) AnvatoPlayer(“p1”).init({“mcp”:”cbs”,”width”:”100%”,”height”:”100%”,”video”:”6135120″,”autoplay”:false,”titleVisible”:false,”accessKey”:”5VD6Eyd6djewbCmNwBFnsJj17YAvGRwl”,”accessControl”:{“preview”:false},”pInstance”:”p1″,”plugins”:{“heartbeat”:{“account”:”cbslocal-global-unified”,”publisherId”:”cbslocal”,”jobId”:”sc_va”,”marketingCloudId”:”823BA0335567497F7F000101@AdobeOrg”,”trackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.hb.omtrdc.net”,”customTrackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.d1.sc.omtrdc.net”,”chapterTracking”:false,”version”:”1.5″,”customMetadata”:{“video”:{“cbs_market”:”newyork.cbslocal.com”,”cbs_platform”:”desktop”}}},”comscore”:{“clientId”:”3000023″,”c3″:”newyork.cbslocal.com”},”dfp”:{“clientSide”:{“adTagUrl”:”http:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?sz=2×2&iu=\/4128\/CBS.NY&ciu_szs&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=xml_vast2&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=[description_url]&correlator=[timestamp]”,”keyValues”:{“categories”:”[[CATEGORIES]]”,”program”:”[[PROGRAM_NAME]]”,”siteSection”:”video-default”}}},”moat”:{“clientSide”:{“partnerCode”:”cbslocalanvatovideo181732609431″}}},”token”:”default”,”expectPreroll”:true,”expectPrerollTimeout”:5});});});

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after two men were stabbed near Penn Station on Sunday afternoon.

A brawl continued into a pizza shop and then out on the street.

Both of the victims were first treated for their injuries at Bellevue Hospital and then taken into custody, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Cellphone video shows police taking a man into custody on Eighth Avenue by 30th Street, after a double stabbing outside NY Pizza Suprema by 31st Street.

“A couple guys were fighting here with the knives,” witness Juan Amon said.

Amon, who works in the pizza shop, said two men came out of Moynihan Train Hall fighting just after 1 p.m., one of them chasing the other into the pizza shop, where their brawl continued.

“He was looking for protection, one of the guys,” Amon said, adding when about the tension of the moments, “Of course, scary. The guys were trying to protect the customers inside. I never in my life saw something like this over here,” Amon said.

The fight then spilled back out on to the street, where one of the men was stabbed in his neck and arm.

“”There was screaming and fighting. I only heard the screaming and he was bleeding all over,” witness Jay Najed said.

Surveillance video shows bystanders running from the bloody scene. One of the men appears to kick a knife away on the sidewalk.

“It usually doesn’t happen over here, but over here is getting a lot of homeless people. People just want to fight with each other,” Najed said.

Charges against the two men are still pending. Police are investigating what led up to this stabbing and said it is unclear if the men previously knew each other.

