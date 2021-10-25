NYPD Officers Testify As Judicial Inquiry Into 2014 Death Of Eric Garner Gets Underway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers testified Monday about the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

It’s part of a judicial inquiry into Garner’s death and New York City’s handling of the investigation that followed, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

Garner’s mother Gwen Carr said she waited seven years for transparency and accountability for what she calls the murder of her son.

Garner was killed by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo on a Staten Island sidewalk. Cops were trying to arrest Garner for allegedly selling loose cigarettes when Pantaleo used a prohibited chokehold. Garner’s last words were “I can’t breathe.”

Pantaleo was never criminally charged, but he was fired from the force in 2019.

Garner’s family reached a settlement with the city, but his killing is returning to public view in the form of a judicial review. The hearing is virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic and media is not allowed to record or show footage of it.

Lieutenant Christopher Bannon, an NYPD supervisor on Staten Island when Garner was killed, was the first of about a dozen witnesses called to testify over the next two weeks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and top NYPD brass were not forced to testify. But de Blasio was asked about the judicial review Monday.

“I saw his mom, Gwen Carr, just a few days ago at an event, and I feel for her every time I see her. She’s just a really good, warm, decent human being who has been put through hell,” de Blasio said. “It’s horrible. It’s one of those days in New York City history that just continues to pain us. I wish somehow it never had happened. But look, there’s been a lot done to try to address what happened and to try to move us forward, including the retraining of the entire police force in de-escalation and a lot of other changes that really have had an impact and really have made us better.”

Unlike a traditional trial, the judicial review will not result in a legal ruling. There will be no verdict. The goal is to provide transparency in a case that Garner’s family felt was shrouded in secrecy.

Carr said there will be no justice for her son, but she’s hoping for closure.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.

