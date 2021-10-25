President Joe Biden To Visit New Jersey For Kickoff Of Portal Bridge Construction

cbsoptanon.onScriptsReady(function(cmp){cmp.ot.targetingAllowed(function(a){if(a) AnvatoPlayer(“p0”).init({“mcp”:”cbs”,”width”:”100%”,”height”:”100%”,”video”:”6135325″,”autoplay”:false,”titleVisible”:false,”accessKey”:”5VD6Eyd6djewbCmNwBFnsJj17YAvGRwl”,”accessControl”:{“preview”:false},”pInstance”:”p0″,”plugins”:{“heartbeat”:{“account”:”cbslocal-global-unified”,”publisherId”:”cbslocal”,”jobId”:”sc_va”,”marketingCloudId”:”823BA0335567497F7F000101@AdobeOrg”,”trackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.hb.omtrdc.net”,”customTrackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.d1.sc.omtrdc.net”,”chapterTracking”:false,”version”:”1.5″,”customMetadata”:{“video”:{“cbs_market”:”newyork.cbslocal.com”,”cbs_platform”:”desktop”}}},”comscore”:{“clientId”:”3000023″,”c3″:”newyork.cbslocal.com”},”dfp”:{“clientSide”:{“adTagUrl”:”http:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?sz=2×2&iu=\/4128\/CBS.NY&ciu_szs&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=xml_vast2&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=[description_url]&correlator=[timestamp]”,”keyValues”:{“categories”:”[[CATEGORIES]]”,”program”:”[[PROGRAM_NAME]]”,”siteSection”:”video-default”}}},”moat”:{“clientSide”:{“partnerCode”:”cbslocalanvatovideo181732609431″}}},”token”:”default”,”expectPreroll”:true,”expectPrerollTimeout”:5});});});

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden will visit Newark on Monday to kick off construction of the new Portal Bridge.

The bridge is part of the Gateway Program, a huge infrastructure project designed to ease congestion along the Northeast Corridor.

The new bridge will replace a 110-year-old structure over the Hackensack River.

The old bridge has long been a problem, frequently getting stuck and delaying commuters.

