QPR vs Sunderland preview: Wallace & Field to miss out

Team news and stats ahead of QPR vs Sunderland in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Team news

QPR are still likely to be without Lee Wallace and Sam Field against Sunderland.

Wallace has been out with a hamstring problem while Field has been recovering from a knee injury.

Sam McCallum could also be an injury concern for the Hoops after he was substituted against Peterborough at the weekend with a tight hamstring.

Image:

QPR’s Sam Field (left) is set to miss out against Sunderland with a knee issue



QPR reached the last 16 of the tournament after beating Premier League Everton 8-7 on penalties last month.

Alex Pritchard is a “50-50 shout” to play against QPR, according to Sunderland manager Lee Johnson.

The midfielder sustained a neck injury against Crewe but was able to play 70 minutes against Charlton at the weekend.

Sunderland are still without midfielder Elliot Embleton, who is serving the last match of his three-game suspension.

The Black Cats are starting to see players returning from injury, with Corry Evans and Lynden Gooch both returning to action off the bench against Charlton.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



QPR manager Mark Warburton wants a positive response from his QPR players to Saturday’s 2-1 Championship defeat at Peterborough when they play Sunderland for a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.



How to follow

Follow QPR vs Sunderland in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out…

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Carabao Cup Third Round match between QPR and Everton.



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Highlights of the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wigan and Sunderland.



Opta stats

QPR have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Sunderland in all competitions (W4 D2), with that defeat coming at home in a League Cup tie in September 2016 (1-2).

Sunderland have won both of their domestic cup ties against QPR, beating them 4-0 in January 1957 (FA Cup) and 2-1 in September 2016 (League Cup).

QPR are looking to reach the League Cup quarter-final for the first time since the 1988-89 campaign. The Hoops have lost their last five round four matches by an aggregate score of 11-1.

Sunderland have reached the League Cup quarter-final in just one of the previous 20 campaigns, doing so en route to reaching the final in 2013-14.

Charlie Austin has scored nine goals in his last 12 League Cup appearances, netting three in three in the competition for QPR.

Sunderland have won six of their last seven away games in the League Cup (D1), with all three of their victories in the competition this season coming on the road.

Premier League Review: Where next for Ole and Man Utd? Will Salah stay or go? Is Rafa’s ‘honeymoon’ over?

Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports features editor Peter Smith and senior football journalist Gerard Brand to discuss the weekend’s Premier League action.

PART 1 | Where now for Manchester United, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer? Will ‘best player in the world’ Mo Salah stay at Liverpool?

PART 2 | What does Everton’s capitulation against Watford mean for Rafa Benitez’s start on Merseyside? Has the Tinkerman given Watford new hope? And the changing of the guard as West Ham see off Spurs…

PART 3 | Where did it all go right for Arsenal, and wrong for Aston Villa? Phil Foden, Man City and Bernardo Silva discussed, plus Newcastle, Burnley, Chelsea, Norwich, and Youri Tielemans’ right foot.

Read more here SkySports | News