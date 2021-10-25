Royal Family LIVE: Meghan title row explodes but ‘there’s nothing to strip from her’

Kate Middleton once made a trip to Sainsbury’s to buy Halloween costumes, with one fellow shopper saying she “couldn’t believe it” in a throwback interview.

Back in 2019 Kate left shoppers astonished as she shopped for costumes with two of the couple’s children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess was seen in her local branch of Sainsbury’s on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, Norfolk, according to an unearthed report by Mirror.co.uk.

Another Sainsbury’s shopper, Kathy Whittaker, a mother of four, was quoted after she spotted the Duchess.

Kathy said: ‘Another shopper said that Kate was in the shop near the clothing and pointed where she was to me. I just couldn’t believe it.

“She was with Charlotte and George looking at Halloween outfits but her bodyguard was kind of watching people with phones and telling them no pictures.

“I managed to get the photo as she was at the self-service check out.

“You just don’t expect it to happen, you think Kate would shop in Waitrose or Harrods.”

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed