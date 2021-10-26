‘Congratulations!’ Austrian Archduchess welcomes newborn sending royal fans into frenzy

Eleonore von Habsburg has recently given birth to her first child who has been named Otto. She welcomed his birth on Instagram with a post captioned: “Welcome to the world little Otto – born 20th October 2021.
“Your parents could not be more proud of you. Our hearts are full of love.”
Royal fans were quick to respond online to the Instagram post.
Marknagel63 wrote: “I send you Emperor and Royal Highness Eleanor of Habsburg-Lothringen and her husband the very best of congratulations on the birth of their son Otto.”
Paulinepfaffenbichler said: “Congratulations!!”
Her father Karl is also the grandson of the last Austro-Hungarian emperor, Charles I, who succeeded Franz Joseph to the imperial throne following his death in 1916 and was formally dethroned in 1919 by the Austrian Parliament.
The Archduke is a politician, who has focused much of his career on protecting cultural heritage from threats such as armed conflict and natural disasters.
Since 1986, he has been president of the Austrian branch of the Paneuropean Union and was an MEP for the Austrian People’s Party between 1996 and 1999.
