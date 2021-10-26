‘Congratulations!’ Austrian Archduchess welcomes newborn sending royal fans into frenzy

Eleonore von Habsburg has recently given birth to her first child who has been named Otto. She welcomed his birth on Instagram with a post captioned: “Welcome to the world little Otto – born 20th October 2021.

“Your parents could not be more proud of you. Our hearts are full of love.”

Royal fans were quick to respond online to the Instagram post.

Marknagel63 wrote: “I send you Emperor and Royal Highness Eleanor of Habsburg-Lothringen and her husband the very best of congratulations on the birth of their son Otto.”

Paulinepfaffenbichler said: “Congratulations!!”

