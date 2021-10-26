David Gilbert, Man Convicted In Deadly 1981 Bank Heist In Rockland County, Granted Parole

cbsoptanon.onScriptsReady(function(cmp){cmp.ot.targetingAllowed(function(a){if(a) AnvatoPlayer(“p0”).init({“mcp”:”cbs”,”width”:”100%”,”height”:”100%”,”video”:”6142611″,”autoplay”:false,”titleVisible”:false,”accessKey”:”5VD6Eyd6djewbCmNwBFnsJj17YAvGRwl”,”accessControl”:{“preview”:false},”pInstance”:”p0″,”plugins”:{“heartbeat”:{“account”:”cbslocal-global-unified”,”publisherId”:”cbslocal”,”jobId”:”sc_va”,”marketingCloudId”:”823BA0335567497F7F000101@AdobeOrg”,”trackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.hb.omtrdc.net”,”customTrackingServer”:”cbsdigitalmedia.d1.sc.omtrdc.net”,”chapterTracking”:false,”version”:”1.5″,”customMetadata”:{“video”:{“cbs_market”:”newyork.cbslocal.com”,”cbs_platform”:”desktop”}}},”comscore”:{“clientId”:”3000023″,”c3″:”newyork.cbslocal.com”},”dfp”:{“clientSide”:{“adTagUrl”:”http:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?sz=2×2&iu=\/4128\/CBS.NY&ciu_szs&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=xml_vast2&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&description_url=[description_url]&correlator=[timestamp]”,”keyValues”:{“categories”:”[[CATEGORIES]]”,”program”:”[[PROGRAM_NAME]]”,”siteSection”:”video-default”}}},”moat”:{“clientSide”:{“partnerCode”:”cbslocalanvatovideo181732609431″}}},”token”:”default”,”expectPreroll”:true,”expectPrerollTimeout”:5});});});

NYACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One of the men who participated in the deadly 1982 Brinks robbery in Rockland County has been granted parole.

Officials say 76-year-old David Gilbert will be released from a correctional facility in upstate New York in November.

Gilbert was serving 75 years to life for his role in the armored truck robbery that led to the deaths of two cops and a Brinks guard.

Prosecutors say he helped plan the crime and served as an unarmed getaway driver.

Former governor Andrew Cuomo made Gilbert eligible for parole before resigning in August.

