New Jersey Under State Of Emergency As Nor’easter Threatens Flood Prone Areas

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey, and some schools canceled classes Tuesday.

That includes the Paterson school district, where students will have no remote option.

Police in Passaic closed off roadways prone to flooding Monday night, as the state of emergency took effect at 8 p.m.

Benson Avenue was among the blocked off areas. It’s right next to a stream that flows into the Passaic River and floods often.

Crews also got busy clearing debris from storm drains and emptying ponds around the state, clearing a path for rainwater that continues to fall in rounds — torrential at times, a mist at others. Large ponds of water stand on roadways across the state, and rivers are rising.

The barriers are an attempt to prevent another tragedy, as flash flooding is possible with this nor’easter. Some went up where two college students got swept away during Ida.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock spoke with one man who came to pick up his daughter and granddaughter so they could ride out the storm together. He said his daughter nearly lost her life when Ida hit.

“She got flooded out, she lost her car, she lost everything. She lost all her furniture. She almost died — her and my granddaughter — they almost died,” he said. “I’d rather them be with me. I live on the third floor, so they should be alright.”

Murdock also spoke with a landlord, who said he’s still waiting for insurance money and help from FEMA to recover.

“I was on Route 46. The roads are getting a little rough. The police are closing everything down,” said Passaic resident Dominick Santiago. “I’m a little worried, because I got flooded at a couple of my properties. We lost our heating and cooling systems, and our water systems. If we lose it again, I’m going bankrupt.”

A flash flood watch will be in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, with a total of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall expected.

Read more here CBS New York