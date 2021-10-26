Queen ‘very unlikely’ to stop public duties ‘unless forced’ despite health scare

The monarch, 95, spent a night in hospital last week and cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland. But royal author Anna Pasternak insisted Her Majesty would not want to retire and “take up oil painting”.

Ms Pasternak, who penned The American Duchess: The Real Wallis Simpson, highlighted the Queen’s dedication to duty. She told Vogue: “It’s very unlikely that the Queen will ever stop public duties unless forced to do so. “She’s not one that wants to go and retire and take up oil painting. “Her sense of duty is ingrained into every fibre of her being.”

Ms Pasternak’s comments come as the Queen carried out virtual audiences at Windsor Castle today. They are her first official engagements since spending last Wednesday night in hospital. The monarch’s short stay at King Edward VII’s hospital in London was kept quiet by Buckingham Palace until reports emerged late on Thursday. A palace spokesman said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.” READ MORE: Joining the Firm is ‘a marathon not a sprint’ – Meghan wanted control

She was treated at the private clinic for a bout of gastroenteritis in 2013, also staying for one night. Earlier this month, the Queen used a walking stick for a number of appearances. The monarch had a packed diary of royal engagements ahead of her hospital stay. She hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle last Tuesday evening.

And it was recently revealed that she had politely turned down the Oldie of the Year trophy. The Queen refused the award as she believes “you are only as old as you feel”. The monarch, who is just five years away from her 100th birthday, is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee – 70 years on the throne – next year.

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed