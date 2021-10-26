Storm Topples Large Tree Onto Car In Jackson Heights, Queens; Owner Thankful He Was Asleep At The Time

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Queens residents still picking up the pieces from Ida were anxious to avoid a repeat of that storm.

Thankfully, most were spared Tuesday, but one man woke up to significant damage to his car, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

All morning, 35th Avenue in Jackson Heights was blocked off because a tree fell onto the street and a car, leaving the driver quite the mess to wake up to. Thankfully, though, he was home at the time.

“I’m here standing with you and that’s really all that matters,” owner Martin Quinn said.

A big tree toppled onto a car on 35th Avenue at 72nd street in Queens.

Quinn said he was grateful he wasn’t inside his car when a tree came topping down during the overnight hours.

He woke up to the unexpected and unwelcome surprise.

“I came down this morning, was ready to re-park my car — alternate side of the street parking was not suspended — and I found the tree here,” Quinn said.

The base of the tree appeared to snap and lift the concrete as it landed on top of the car, crushing the windshield.

Quinn said when he parked on 35th Avenue near 72nd Street at around 3 p.m. on Monday he didn’t notice any issues with the tree.

“It’s a hard neighborhood to park in. There are so many trees. So I never paid attention to this particular one,” Quinn said.

A man who took the spot right behind Quinn was spared.

“I’m so lucky. I’m very lucky,” Suvankar Biswas said.

Neighbor Anis Islam said he heard the loud bang overnight.

“I was sleeping. I hear a big sound … Then I saw the tree falling down over here,” Islam said.

“The whole trunk is out. The windshield is gone. That looks bad, yeah,” Jackson Heights resident Basit Kahn added.

Despite the inconvenience, Quinn said he knows it could have been a lot worse.

“I’m remaining calm. I’m insured, and I’ll take care of it the best I can. I’m alive. We all survived a hard couple of years, so I’m trying to take it in stride,” Quinn said,

Especially following Ida and the hardships many neighbors faced.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about how the city prepared for Tuesday’s storm.

“We had teams out dropping sandbags around key areas, particularly in Queens. We had 4,500 catch basins cleaned by DEP. Sanitation has been out there. Everyone has been doing a great job,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said the city will continue to monitor conditions.

Back on 35th Avenue, the road was reopened early Tuesday afternoon, but the NYPD said there were no reported injuries.

