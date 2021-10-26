Time to step up, Kate and William! Cambridges under pressure as Queen cancels COP26 trip

The Cambridges were recently spotted with their three children at Heathrow Airport preparing to jet off on holiday as the Queen continued her tireless public service. Today it emerged that the 95-year-old monarch was not attending the climate change summit – which begins on Monday in Glasgow – on medical advice.

It was later announced that William and Kate will attend in her place. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will also fill in to ensure the Royal Family’s presence is felt as world leaders descend on the Scottish city for the international summit. The announcement comes as the second-in-line to the throne has taken an increasingly front-line role in monarchy in recent years. This shift was only hastened by the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – a move dubbed Megxit – observers have claimed. READ MORE: Meghan title row explodes

“Those were jobs that his grandfather, Prince Philip would have done before his passing, so really William is preparing to be King one day after his father.” Kate, a mother-of-three, is also “keen” to help the Queen in any way she can, according to a royal source. They told the Telegraph that the 39-year-old royal will always support Her Majesty. They added: “If there is any way they can support Her Majesty on her engagements, they will.

“They are both keen to provide any support they can.” In a statement released today, Buckingham Palace said: “Following advice to rest, The Queen has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle. “Her Majesty has regretfully decided that she will no longer travel to Glasgow to attend the evening reception of COP26 on Monday, 1 November.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message.”

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed

