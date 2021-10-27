‘Footsteps heard!’ Windsor Castle’s spookiest stories laid bare as Halloween approaches

Windsor Castle is said to be one of the Royal Family’s most haunted homes. The Queen’s Berkshire residence, first built in the 1070s, has reported over 25 ghost and ghoul sightings over the years.

During one of these nightmare nights at Windsor Castle, people have said they have spotted blue-blooded ghosts roaming around Windsor. But it should come as no surprise. Windsor’s St George’s Chapel, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018, also has the coffins of former monarchs, including Henry VIII, George V and Charles I, below the floorings. Henry VIII, who reigned from 1509 to 1547, is even reported to be heard “hobbling” around the castle’s deanery cloisters. JUST IN: ‘Much better!’ Prince Albert announces date wife Charlene will return from South Africa

This could be explained as Henry, while a slim man when he ascended to the English throne, around the time of his death he weighed nearly 400 pounds, suffered from gout and developed ulcers on his leg. In fact, and in an attempt to highlight just how profound the Tudor monarch’s physical transformation was, historians believe his waistline ballooned from just 32 inches in 1512 to 54 inches. Even Queen Elizabeth II claims to have had one ghostly encounter at the haunted castle. The 95-year-old monarch is said to have seen her namesake Elizabeth I. According to Visit Britain, the spirit of Good Queen Bess is “often seen in the library” and “her footsteps can be heard on the bare floorboards before her striking presence appears”. READ MORE: ‘Oz is with you!’ Aussie PM Scott Morrison sends Queen best wishes following health scare

The story of George III’s spirit reportedly originates with an officer’s “heart-warming” sighting days after the King passed away. Royal Central reports the officer was passing the late monarch’s window alongside other guards when the commanding officer saw a distinctive figure watching the ongoing parade from the King’s usual spot. Apparently, he gave the order “eyes right” and each soldier present then watched as the spirit of George III returned their salute.

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed

