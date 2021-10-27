Prince Harry has felt ‘helpless’ as Royal Family rally around the Queen at Windsor

Members of the Royal Family have shown their support for the Queen by reportedly “taking turns” to visit her at Windsor Castle and keeping her company on the phone, as she recovers from her illness. According to a royal insider, Prince William and Kate have sent a bouquet of flowers and sweet cards from their children, whilst Prince Harry has been left feeling “helpless” in Montecito.

A source close to the royals told celebrity outlet Us Weekly: “The royals went into a state of panic when they heard the Queen was admitted to hospital and are taking turns to call her daily and visit her at Windsor Castle.”

They added that Prince William and Kate had sent a huge bouquet of flowers whilst her great-grandchildren had sent well-wishes and cards.

Speaking of Prince Harry, the source said the prince had gone into “panic mode” after hearing about his grandmother.

“He felt helpless being 5000 miles away in Montecito and has been checking in non-stop with her.”

