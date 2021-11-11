Van den Bergh out of Grand Slam after positive Covid test







Van den Bergh will miss the major tournament

Dimitri Van den Bergh has been ruled out of the 2021 Grand Slam of Darts, after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Belgium star will be replaced in the field by Chris Dobey.

Van den Bergh, 27, was seeded fifth in the tournament, drawn alongside Stephen Bunting, Ryan Joyce and Rowby-John Rodriguez in Group D.

“2021 World Matchplay finalist Van den Bergh has received a positive test result for Covid-19, and is subsequently self-isolating in Belgium,” read a statement.

“As a result, he will not be able to compete in the Grand Slam of Darts, which begins on Saturday November 13 at the Aldersley Leisure Village.

“Van den Bergh will be replaced directly in Group D by the next highest-ranked player from the same qualification criteria – in this case double Players Championship winner Dobey.”

Dobey is a late inclusion

‘Hollywood’ will compete in the Grand Slam for the second time in his career, having previously reached the quarter-final in 2016.

He will open his campaign against Rowby-John Rodriguez in the final match of Saturday’s afternoon session.

