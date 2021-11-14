US

A Judge Blocked Texas’s Six-Week Abortion Ban, But It’s Uncertain If Abortions Will Resume

Leave a comment

“This Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” Judge Robert Pitman wrote.

A Judge Blocked Texas's Six-Week Abortion Ban, But It's Uncertain If Abortions Will Resume

View Entire Post ›

Read more here BuzzFeed News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.