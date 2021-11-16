US Democrats Say They’ve Sort Of Reached A Deal On Their Huge Social Program Bill November 16, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment With their party divided and a key deadline just days away, Democratic leaders announced a deal on a “framework” Thursday. View Entire Post › Read more here BuzzFeed News RelatedDemocrats unveil $3.5T go-it-alone plan to fulfill Biden’s agendaJuly 14, 2021In "US"Dems’ July Fourth is no vacation when it comes to infrastructure talksJuly 2, 2021In "US"Pigs fly: McConnell weighs giving Biden a bipartisan winJuly 15, 2021In "US"