Sports England secure 2022 World Cup qualification with thumping 10-0 win over San Marino November 16, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment England booked their place in the Qatar World Cup by thrashing San Marino. Read more here Daily Express :: Sport Feed RelatedEngland vs San Marino TV details ahead of World Cup qualifierMarch 25, 2021In "Sports"Kane defends brother’s handling of failed Man City moveNovember 12, 2021In "Sports"Maguire defends goal celeb after Keane says: ‘Embarrassing’November 13, 2021In "Sports"