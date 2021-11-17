US California Gov. Gavin Newsom Beat The Effort To Recall Him November 17, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment The Democratic governor survived an attempt to remove him from office, after weeks of anxiety from Democrats around the country. View Entire Post › Read more here BuzzFeed News RelatedCaitlyn Jenner officially running for California governorApril 23, 2021In "Entertainment"California’s Governor Was Tested by the Pandemic. Now a Recall Looms.April 2, 2021In "US"Caitlyn Jenner Is Exploring a Run for Governor of CaliforniaApril 8, 2021In "US"