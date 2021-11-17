Meghan and Kate can reconcile young people with the Firm says expert – ‘Shot of glamour’

Molly Mulshine, co-host of US Weekly’s podcast Royally Us, considers there’s still hope for the monarchy to appeal to young people thanks to Duchesses Meghan and Kate. Although the two women were not born aristocrats, Ms Mulshine thinks their effect on the public as high profile powerful female royals makes them assets to the royal family.

A Millenial herself (people born between 1981 and 1996), the podcast host sees the monarchy as a multi-layered source of entertainment for younger generations. Molly Mulshine told Express.co.uk: “When it comes to royalty, I’m in it for the fashion (and the gossip — let no one pretend they’re above the gossip). “As an elder millennial, I have worshipped at the altar of Kate Middleton since she was first photographed walking around Chelsea in Uggs. “It was always intriguing to me to see how a princess-in-waiting mixed the staid, appropriate and dare I say boring royal styles with regular 20-something life.

“Those paparazzi photos of her and William stuffing themselves into cabs after one too many at Mahiki? What’s not to love? I also am a sucker for Diana, like many Americans are.” According to a 2021 YouGov survey, 69% of 18-24-year-olds in the UK would not like to see the monarchy continue despite the royals century-old role as charity leaders and public persona. To solve the split between 18-24-year-olds and the Crown, the host of Space Trash: Lifestyles of the Rich and Uranus thinks capitalising on Diana’s, Meghan’s and Kate’s stories as commoners turned princesses will always be aspirational. The remedy might be to enrol other stylish female celebutantes who are quite far in the line of succession to the British throne into the spotlight. READ MORE: Meghan faces could ‘end of her credibility’ after ‘massive twist’

“If people can marry in, why can’t some in-laws or cousins be part of the fold? “Everyone doesn’t need to be a direct descendant of the Queen! “Yes, I realise this goes against the purpose of a hereditary monarchy — but a buzzy it girl is a buzzy it girl regardless of her exact parentage! “The royals don’t seem to understand the importance of a little stardust within their ranks.” To Ms Mulshine, the future of the monarchy is in the hands of the Cambridges and the Sussexes. “I think that if William and Kate are having issues with young people, it’s because of the perceived feud between themselves and Harry and Meghan. “It’s impossible to parse what has actually gone down with these four and the stories are getting into conspiracy theory territory. “If these four can bury the hatchet, I think you’ll see youth support for the monarchy increase by a lot.”

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed