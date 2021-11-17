Royal Family on alert as Meghan Markle confirms ANOTHER bombshell tell-all in US

The Duchess of Sussex will feature in the episode of the Ellen Show, aired on Thursday. A quick preview of the interview shows Meghan chatting candidly about her life before she met and married her husband, Prince Harry.

She told Ellen about her journey to the interview, when she would travel to where the set of the Ellen Show is based to audition for parts before her life dramatically changed.

She recalled: “I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say “break a leg, I hope you get it”.

“So driving today was very different.”

Ahead of the interview airing, host Ellen picked up on this comment and enticed on Twitter: “A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot.