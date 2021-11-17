Royal Family on alert as Meghan Markle confirms ANOTHER bombshell tell-all in US

The Duchess of Sussex will feature in the episode of the Ellen Show, aired on Thursday. A quick preview of the interview shows Meghan chatting candidly about her life before she met and married her husband, Prince Harry.
She told Ellen about her journey to the interview, when she would travel to where the set of the Ellen Show is based to audition for parts before her life dramatically changed.
She recalled: “I would park on gate three and I would scoot on over and the security guards here would always say “break a leg, I hope you get it”.
“So driving today was very different.”
Ahead of the interview airing, host Ellen picked up on this comment and enticed on Twitter: “A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot.
“Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow.”
In the teaser trailer for the full interview, Ellen DeGeneres asks the Duchess of Sussex about the car she typically used to drive to auditions, calling it a “very special car.”
The Duchess replied that her old vehicle “had a life of its own.”
She explained: “I had this very, very old Ford Explorer Sport, and, at a certain point, the key stopped working on the driver’s side.”
She recounted with humour: “You couldn’t get yourself in through the door, so after auditions, I would park at the back of the parking lot and I would open the trunk and climb in, pull the door shut behind me and crawl all over my seats to get out.
“That’s how I would come to and fro,” she finished with a wide smile.
