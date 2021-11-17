Sensational woman! Camilla showered with praise as she attends glamorous dinner in Jordan

The Duchess and the Prince of Wales today began a four-day visit of Jordan, and will be travelling to Egypt later this week. They are the first members of the British Royal Family to carry out a major overseas tour since the Covid pandemic began.

Camilla was photographed entering a royal dinner in Amman this evening alongside Queen Rania of Jordan. Rebecca English, Royal Editor at the Mail, described her as “supremely glamorous”. She said Camilla’s evening gown “reminds me of her wedding dress, also made by the same designer”, Anna Valentine. Earlier in the day, Camila was driven through the city of Amman by Queen Rania in a fully electric Telsa (with a police escort, of course!).

They visited a children’s centre where Camilla told a child through an interpreter: “It must be helpful to have your friends here with you and I can see you are all helping each other.” Prince Charles and Camilla were also photographed touching the sacred waters at the baptism site along the Jordan River. Climate change is expected to feature prominently in the discussions with the royals during their visit. Speaking to ITV News’ Royal Editor earlier today, Queen Rania hailed Prince Charles as a “leading figure” in the world’s efforts against climate change. READ MORE: Merkel to follow Austria and lock down 14M

Jordanian King Abdullah II also thanked Prince Charles for his climate activism. He said: “I want to say how proud we all are of the successes in Glasgow because that was something you started way beforehand.” The royal visit comes shortly after the commencing of the COP26 climate conference. Talking at the opening ceremony of the conference in Glasgow, Prince Charles urged world leaders to put themselves on a “war-like footing” to tackle climate change.

He said: “I can only urge you, as the world’s decision-makers, to find practical ways of overcoming differences so we can all get down to work, together, to rescue this precious planet and save the threatened future of our young people.” After receiving a compliment from the Jordanian King, Prince Charles insisted that the time for talking is over. In a banquet suite, he added that “it’s time for action on the ground”.

