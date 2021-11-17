Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals as Cameron Norrie set to make debut

Stefanos Tsitsipas has withdrawn from this month’s ATP finals.

Read more here Daily Express :: Sport Feed

