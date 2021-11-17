Why the Queen’s Sandringham visit is a sign of personal crisis

For the Queen, Sandringham is undoubtedly a very special place as it is where the Royal Family have spent their Christmases since the 1980s.

Poignantly, Sandringham is also where the Queen’s beloved late husband Prince Philip spent his retirement.

Philip firmly made his stamp on the grounds, having taken over the management of the sprawling estate after the Queen inherited it in 1952.

This was one of Prince Philip’s major projects, with the Duke taking a particular interest in the environment of the estate.

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed