US Capitol Police Say They Arrested A Man With A Machete And Swastikas On His Truck Near The DNC November 18, 2021 Newslanes Media Leave a comment The man was arrested not far from where a pipe bomb was left on Jan. 5 and just days before another right-wing rally is planned for the Capitol. View Entire Post › Read more here BuzzFeed News RelatedMan hit with 'less lethal' rounds in southeast Austin after refusing to exit stolen truck, police sayJune 16, 2021In "US"Jilted husband takes revenge on ex-wife by blowing up her carApril 29, 2021In "Canada"New videos show Jan. 6 US Capitol riot from officers' point of viewJune 24, 2021In "US"